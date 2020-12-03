Fishing tourneys require application

Organizers planning fishing tournaments in North Dakota must submit an application to the state Game and Fish Department at least 30 days before the start of the event.
The application must include tournament regulations, the department said. The 30-day advance notice allows agency staff to review the proposal for possible negative biological consequences and to avoid conflicts with other tournaments. No fishing tournament, including ice fishing tournaments, may be held without a valid permit from the department.
