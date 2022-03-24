Fishing regulations set for next 2 years

North Dakota’s 2022-24 fishing proclamation is set, with regulations effective April 1 of this year through March 31, 2024.

Anglers can find the 2022-24 North Dakota Fishing Guide online at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at Game and Fish offices and license vendors throughout the state.

Noteworthy regulation changes include:

The smallmouth/largemouth bass daily limit goes from three to five, and the possession limit goes from six to 10.

Walleye can be taken during the darkhouse spearfishing season for the Missouri River System, Devils Lake and Stump Lake.

Paddlefish tags are available for purchase online, and at the Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston Game and Fish offices during normal business hours.

New fishing licenses are required April 1. They can be purchased online at the Game and Fish site.

