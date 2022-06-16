 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fishin’ for the Cure tournament set Saturday

The annual Fishin' for the Cure tournament on Lake Sakakawea raises money to fund research into curing childhood cancers. This year's tournament is Saturday on Beulah Bay.

 PROVIDED

The annual Fishin’ for the Cure tournament is being held on Lake Sakakawea's Beulah Bay on Saturday.

The event packages competitive walleye and northern fishing with family activities and also raises money for cancer research. In past years the tournament has drawn about 200 people and about 50 boats, with varying numbers of anglers per boat.

Fishin’ for the Cure was founded in Montana in 2008 by Matthew Siegle, who died in 2010 of a rare type of bone cancer. His childhood friend, Tyler Schlosser, of Dickinson, started the tournament in North Dakota a few years later to keep Siegle's legacy going.

This year's tournament is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, headquartered at Eagle Pavilion, with a rules meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be jump houses for the kids, a silent auction, a balloon release and a goodwill dinner. 

For more information, go to fishinforthecure.com.

