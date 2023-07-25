More than 2,500 deer licenses that remain available in five hunting units for North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season will be available beginning Wednesday.

The licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. Central time, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Details on the remaining licenses are at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6672.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online at the department website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses can do so beginning Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Central time. Any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. Youth under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase. Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Game and Fish made 53,400 deer licenses available this year, down 17% from last year and the lowest number since 2016. The drop came amid a continued decline in habitat, and following one of the harshest and prolonged winters in recent memory.

More than 68,500 people applied for a gun license. The lottery was held earlier this year.

North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season opens Nov. 10 at noon and continues through Nov. 26.