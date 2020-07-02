Fireworks not allowed on wildlife management areas

With the Fourth of July approaching, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding state residents that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas is prohibited.
Officials said fireworks displays are not compatible with the objectives of a wildlife management area -- enhancing wildlife production, providing hunting and fishing opportunities, and offering other outdoor recreational and educational uses.
Meanwhile, Game and Fish is lifting the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week. That will allow overnight camping June 30 and July 1 on those wildlife management areas that otherwise have the two-day restriction.
A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.
Separately, Game and Fish is imploring recreationists not to leave trash including used fireworks lying around the outdoors. If trash cans aren't available or are full, people should take trash home to dispose of it, the agency said.
Littering violations can be reported by calling the Report All Poachers line at 701-328-9921.
