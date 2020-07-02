Fireworks not allowed on wildlife management areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the Fourth of July approaching, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding state residents that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas is prohibited.

Officials said fireworks displays are not compatible with the objectives of a wildlife management area -- enhancing wildlife production, providing hunting and fishing opportunities, and offering other outdoor recreational and educational uses.

Meanwhile, Game and Fish is lifting the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week. That will allow overnight camping June 30 and July 1 on those wildlife management areas that otherwise have the two-day restriction.

A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.