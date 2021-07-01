 Skip to main content
Fireworks banned from state wildlife management areas
Fireworks banned from state wildlife management areas

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding state residents that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas is prohibited.

Officials say fireworks displays are not compatible with the objectives of a wildlife management area -- enhancing wildlife production, providing hunting and fishing opportunities, and offering other outdoor recreational and educational uses.

Separately, Game and Fish will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the Fourth of July holiday week, which will allow overnight camping July 6-7 on those WMAs that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place.

A list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, at gf.nd.gov.

