Feedback sought on US Forest Service projects

The U.S. Forest Service Northern Region is seeking public feedback on a proposed list of deferred maintenance projects under consideration for Great American Outdoors Act funding in fiscal year 2022.

Proposed projects include 15 in North Dakota, ranging from improvements to the Maah Daah Hey Trail in the Badlands to upgrades at the Leland Dam fishery in McKenzie County.

The Forest Service’s proposed Northern Region projects aim to address the agency’s $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3fpCnxb.

The public has until Nov. 30 to provide feedback. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3fpCLM9.

