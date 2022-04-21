 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feds make $10M available for CWD control

  • 0

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making available nearly $10 million for states and tribal governments to control and prevent chronic wasting disease in wild and farmed deer and elk.

APHIS may give priority to states and tribes that have already detected CWD or border CWD endemic areas; and have either implemented monitoring and surveillance programs or propose to do so.

Applications are due in June. Funding decisions will be announced before the end of September. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3JQ60Fn.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News