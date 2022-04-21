Feds make $10M available for CWD control

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making available nearly $10 million for states and tribal governments to control and prevent chronic wasting disease in wild and farmed deer and elk.

APHIS may give priority to states and tribes that have already detected CWD or border CWD endemic areas; and have either implemented monitoring and surveillance programs or propose to do so.

Applications are due in June. Funding decisions will be announced before the end of September. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3JQ60Fn.

