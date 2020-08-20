You have permission to edit this article.
Federal duck stamp required Sept. 1

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding waterfowl hunters age 16 and older that a federal duck stamp is required beginning Sept. 1.

Waterfowl includes ducks, geese, swans, mergansers and coots.

This year’s 2020-21 federal duck stamp can be purchased online through the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov, by phone at 800-406-6409, or at license vendors registered with the department’s licensing system. Physical stamps are not available at North Dakota license vendors, but they can still be purchased at many U.S. Postal Service offices.

The federal duck stamp costs $25. An additional $1.50 fee is added to cover shipping and handling costs of the physical stamp.

