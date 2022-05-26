Family Bird Tour set at Bowman-area ranch

The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition will host a Family Bird Tour on June 18 at the Cow Chip Ranch owned by Chad and Amanda Njos near Bowman.

The event starts at 5:30 a.m. Mountain time with an optional early morning bird walk. Presentations and kids activities will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The Cow Chip Ranch focuses on the holistic management of its ecological, economic and social resources. Presentations will focus on prairie plant identification, pollinators, grazing management and prairie health. The event also will feature registered dietician Kalie Rider, who will speak on the connection between the prairie and human health.

The tour is open to the public and lunch will be provided. The cost is $10 for adults and free for those 18 and under. An RSVP is required by June 11 at www.tinyurl.com/glc-birds. Tour participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and walking, and to bring binoculars, water and bug spray.

