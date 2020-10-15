 Skip to main content
Fall mule deer survey getting underway

The state Game and Fish Department is conducting its annual fall aerial mule deer survey in western North Dakota this month.

The survey takes about two weeks to complete. People might notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the Badlands.

Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 Badlands study areas since the 1950s. The mule deer population data that's gathered is used to monitor demographic trends, such as buck-to-doe and fawn-to-doe ratios.

