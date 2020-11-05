Fall migrations present birding opportunity

The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a birding whirlwind for me, as I’ve had an opportunity to bird in three states. However, the three state visits really were not that far, into adjacent states of Montana and South Dakota.
While the birding was exciting, the weather was rather insane. Weather patterns were changing daily, with several overcast days with east, south, north and west winds, followed by intense snow accumulations, then back to overcast, with an intermingled day of clear and sunny conditions. Crazy!
The changing weather conditions brought variable-quality birding days. Clear and sunny, mostly colder days tended to have less birds in the open. However, when the wind was out of the northwest, I saw several raptors, including days with hundreds of sightings of rough-legged hawks, northern harriers and red-tailed hawks. Other raptor observations included both bald and golden eagles.
Most days brought visions of very large flocks of migrating blackbirds seeming to stream in the skies from horizon to horizon when the conditions were right. What a sight! Species included mostly red-winged blackbirds, with European starlings, common grackles and brown-headed cowbirds mixed in.
On a couple of rare occasions, I observed a few large flocks of migrating sandhill cranes. Their sound is incredibly unique. Once I hear them, I have to stop whatever I’m doing and search high overhead looking for these great birds and hoping to find a couple of whooping cranes mixed in.
With the changing of seasons once again from a very quick fall to winter, snow goose migrations are in full swing. As with the incredible sounds of cranes, the sound of tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands snow geese is magnificent. Once you hear them, one better set your eyes high in the sky searching for them. Hopefully you’ll witness a tornado of them coming down to roost and feed. It’s a sight everyone must see if they have an opportunity to get out.
Finally, I’ve witnessed hundreds of sharp-tailed grouse sitting in treetops munching on berries, ring-necked pheasants at roadsides picking gravel, snow buntings flitting about, and large congregations of migrating western meadowlarks. American robins are still around, however in reduced numbers. Mourning doves haven’t all left yet for warmer climes, but they are getting more scarce by the day. Mallards and Canada geese are around in any remaining open-water wetlands and larger bodies of water. I haven’t had the chance to head east looking for tundra swans ,but I assume they have to be around on larger water bodies.
If you’re tired of being secluded due to COVID-19, get outside and take a look around at our feathered friends before the majority head south to warmer temperatures. Wish you all a safe and happy birding adventure!
