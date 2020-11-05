Fall migrations present birding opportunity

The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a birding whirlwind for me, as I’ve had an opportunity to bird in three states. However, the three state visits really were not that far, into adjacent states of Montana and South Dakota.

While the birding was exciting, the weather was rather insane. Weather patterns were changing daily, with several overcast days with east, south, north and west winds, followed by intense snow accumulations, then back to overcast, with an intermingled day of clear and sunny conditions. Crazy!

The changing weather conditions brought variable-quality birding days. Clear and sunny, mostly colder days tended to have less birds in the open. However, when the wind was out of the northwest, I saw several raptors, including days with hundreds of sightings of rough-legged hawks, northern harriers and red-tailed hawks. Other raptor observations included both bald and golden eagles.

Most days brought visions of very large flocks of migrating blackbirds seeming to stream in the skies from horizon to horizon when the conditions were right. What a sight! Species included mostly red-winged blackbirds, with European starlings, common grackles and brown-headed cowbirds mixed in.