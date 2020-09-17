Fall hunting seasons getting underway in North Dakota

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall hunting seasons are getting underway in North Dakota.

A 9 ½-day deer season for youth hunters starts at noon Central time on Friday. Each youth deer hunter must be under direct supervision of an adult.

Residents who turn 11, 12 or 13 in 2020 can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer. Resident deer gun hunters who turn 14 or 15 this year can hunt statewide with a youth season license for any deer, except for antlered mule deer in units 3B1, 3B2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F, where a special license is required.

The youth deer season closes Sunday, Sept. 27.

North Dakota’s sandhill crane season opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 15. Hunters are urged to use caution and identify birds to prevent shooting at endangered whooping cranes as they begin their fall migration.

This weekend also is North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl and special veteran and active military personnel waterfowl hunt.