Fall advisory board meetings go online

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its fall round of public meetings online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Districts 1, 2, 7 and 8, which make up roughly the western half of the state, will have their combined meeting on Monday, Nov. 30. Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6, in the eastern part of the state, will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both meetings will run from 7-9 p.m. Central time.

The meetings will include department presentations and question-and-answer sessions with select staff, including Director Terry Steinwand and Deputy Director Scott Peterson.

A link to the livestream can be found at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Questions can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov, or via live chat during the event.

