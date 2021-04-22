 Skip to main content
Environmental education workshop offered
The 2021 Collaborative Environmental Education Workshop is set for June 15-16 at North Dakota State University in Fargo.

The workshop is for teachers, environmental educators or anyone who wishes to learn more about the outdoors. The five North Dakota habitats -- wetlands, badlands, prairie, woodlands and riparian -- will be studied. The North Dakota Habitats, Project Learning Tree and Project WILD curriculums will be used as textbooks. Topics will include species diversity, invasive species, wildlife migration and adaptations.

The workshop will have hands-on activities as well as outdoor walking field trips and activities, weather permitting. All supplies are provided.

One graduate credit is available through NDSU, for a fee of $50. Register at www.ndsu.edu/dce//k-12/info/18147. For more information, contact Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

