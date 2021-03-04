Elk, moose, bighorn sheep licenses available

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 523 elk and 474 moose licenses available for the fall hunt, the same as last year.

A bighorn sheep hunting season also is tentatively scheduled, depending on the sheep population. The status of that season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed. The season was closed in 2015 due to a bacterial pneumonia outbreak.

Bighorn applicants must apply for a license at the same time as moose and elk, but not for a specific unit. Once total licenses are determined for each unit in late summer, the bighorn lottery will be held and successful applicants contacted to select a hunting unit. Those who are not selected will not receive a refund.

Moose units M4 and M1C will remain closed due to decreasing numbers of the animal in the northeastern part of the state.

Hunters harvesting an elk in Unit E2, or a moose in Units M10 and M11, cannot transport the whole carcass, including the head and spinal column, outside of the unit, due to chronic wasting disease rules.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep license applications are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is March 24. Elk, moose and bighorn lottery licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license through the lottery in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

