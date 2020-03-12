Elk, moose, bighorn sheep licenses available

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep license applications are available online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, at gf.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is March 25.

The state is making 523 elk licenses available to hunters this fall, an increase of 45 from last year.

There are 474 moose licenses available, a drop of five from last year. Hunting units M1C and M4 will remain closed due to a continued downward trend in moose numbers in the northeastern part of the state.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled, depending on the sheep population. The status of the season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed. The season was closed in 2015 due to a bacterial pneumonia outbreak.

Bighorn sheep applicants must apply for a license at the same time as moose and elk, but not for a specific unit. Once total licenses are determined for each unit in late summer, the bighorn lottery will be held and successful applicants contacted to select a hunting unit. If a bighorn season is not held, applicants will not receive a refund.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.