Effort to boost native grasslands gets federal funding

An effort started by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to boost native grasslands in the state is getting federal funding.

The Meadowlark Initiative aims to combine the efforts of conservation, agriculture and industry partners to enhance, restore and sustain native grasslands. The goal is to improve wildlife habitat and to promote holistic livestock grazing.

Game and Fish last November submitted a $10 million grant proposal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Conservation Partnership Program, seeking to bolster $12 million in partner contributions. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service last month announced that the Meadowlark Initiative was selected as one of 85 successful projects nationwide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0