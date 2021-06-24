East Park Lake campground host site completed

The Bureau of Reclamation and the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District have completed construction of a camp host site at East Park Lake and will be recruiting a host for the location.

East Park Lake, part of the Chain of Lakes, is 17 miles north of Wilton, on state Highway 41.

The camp host will provide information to people visiting the Chain of Lakes and will assist Reclamation with public health, safety and security. Reclamation will recruit volunteers this coming winter for the 2022 summer recreation season.

