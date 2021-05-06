Earth Day patch contest winners named

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of this year's Earth Day patch contest.
Winners in the three age categories were Avery Steiner of Bismarck (age 6-9), MacKenzie Gaul of Pembina (age 10-13) and Emilia Thielman of Fargo (age 14-18). Gaul’s design was chosen as the contest winner.
Each member of a school, Girl Scout, Boy Scout, 4-H club or youth organization who participates in cleaning up public lands through May will receive a specifically designed conservation patch.
Interested participants can contact Pat Lothspeich at 701-328-6332 to receive a reporting form for their project.