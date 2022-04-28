Earth Day patch contest winners named

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of the 2022 Earth Day patch contest.

They include Bethany Just, of Bismarck, who won in the age 5-8 category. Deacon Sabot, of Bismarck, received honorable mention in that category. The overall winner was Zoe Beall, of Alexander, who won in the 9-12 age category.

More than 1,000 students from 109 schools entered this year’s contest. A full list of winners is at https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch. Each winner receives an outdoors kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides.

Participants on public land cleanup and improvement activities will receive the 2022 Earth Day patch. To receive patches, contact Sherry Niesar, Earth Day patch contest coordinator, at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

Earth Day was April 22.

