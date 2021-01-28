Earth Day patch contest opens

The state Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for design of a 2021 Earth Day patch.

North Dakota students ages 6-18 are eligible. The deadline for submitting entries is March 15. Game and Fish will announce a winner in three age categories -- 6-9, 10-13 and 14-18. Each winner will receive a pair of binoculars. The final patch design will be chosen from the three winners.

The winning design will be used on a patch given to members of Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H clubs and any school participating in Earth Day cleanup projects on state-owned or managed lands in North Dakota in April and May.

Contest rules and entry forms are available at https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0