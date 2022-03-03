 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earth Day Patch Contest deadline nears

The deadline for students to submit entries for North Dakota's Earth Day Patch Contest is March 15.

The state Game and Fish Department will announce a winner in three grade categories -- K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Each winner will receive an outdoors kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides. The final patch design will be chosen from among the three winners.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch, or contact contest coordinator Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

Earth Day is April 22.

