Early lion season closes, late season opens

North Dakota’s early mountain lion season in Zone 1 closed Sunday, and the late season is now open.

Hunters can pursue lions with dogs during the late season, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Hunters during the early season killed two cats. There was a harvest limit of eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the additional six mountain lions that were not taken.

The late season in Zone 1 is scheduled to run through next March 31 or until the harvest limit is reached. The late season limit is seven total lions or three females, whichever comes first. Hunters can check the status of the late season at https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/mountain-lion.

Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. The mountain lion season in Zone 2, which is the rest of the state, has no harvest limit and is open through next March 31.

