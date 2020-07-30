Early Canada goose season dates set

North Dakota’s early Canada goose season dates are set, with bag limits and licensing requirements the same as last year.

Opening day is Aug. 15 in all three zones. Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River zone, Sept. 15 in the western zone and Sept. 22 in the eastern zone.

Limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession. Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset daily.

For more information and regulations, go to the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov

