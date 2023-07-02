Another wet spring in North Dakota has helped maintain a relatively healthy population of breeding ducks in the state, though a decline in nesting continues to be a long-term worry.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 76th annual spring breeding duck survey conducted in May estimated about 3.4 million birds. That was up just 1.5% from last year, but it was 23rd highest in 75 years of record-keeping, and 39% above the long-term average.

The number of temporary and seasonal wetlands in North Dakota was down 26% from last year. But the 2022 total was up sixfold from the previous year -- the largest single-year increase on record. And this year's total is 76% above the long-term average, and the seventh-wettest on record.

"After a modest production year last year, duck numbers were flat relative to responses that are more typical with abundant water on the landscape,” Game and Fish Migratory Game Bird Supervisor Mike Szymanski said. “Moreover, a large decrease in the number of ducks observed in areas with good wetland conditions (i.e., the Drift Prairie) is emblematic of a broader population that has declined overall. Such observations may be more typical as prospects for large fall flights decline from those of the 1994 to 2016 time period.”

While the the overall number of ducks is still above the 75-year average, it's 15% below the 1994-2016 average, according to Szymanski.

“Breeding duck indices above 4 million in the state will be unlikely, even during the wettest years, unless our upland nesting habitats improve," he said. "The Dakotas will no longer be able to consistently buoy midcontinent duck populations without large numbers of acres of secure nesting cover on the landscape in the form of perennial grasses provided by programs like CRP.”

The federal Conservation Reserve Program pays landowners to idle erodible land and create wildlife habitat. Acres in North Dakota have declined dramatically in recent decades, due largely to changes in farming practices. CRP acres in the state peaked in 2007 at about 3.4 million and have since declined to about 1.1 million, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The spring duck survey gives hunters their first glimpse of how duck numbers might shape up for the fall hunt. Estimates for most species increased from 2022. The estimate for mallards was down 9.8% from last year but still represented the 27th highest count on record.

Green-winged teal increased 71%, and wigeon and pintails increased 58% and 47%, respectively. Other increases ranged from 12% for shovelers to 19% for canvasbacks. Decreases from 2022 were observed for mallards, scaup (minus 23%) and blue-winged teal (minus 4.4%).

A statewide brood survey by Game and Fish in July will estimate duck production during the nesting season and provide a better idea of what hunters can expect in the fall.

“The prairie wetland ecosystem is highly dynamic, which is evidenced by the last few years bouncing between wet and dry conditions," Szymanski said. "Whether wet or not, waterfowl resources continue to decline in the state due to diminished reproductive potential, limited by secure nesting cover.”

Hunting success in the fall also is influenced by bird movements before and during the season, as well as weather patterns during the fall migration, according to Game and Fish. This year’s regular duck hunting season for North Dakota residents is set to open Sept. 23.

Szymanski added that the estimated 297,914 Canada geese in North Dakota during the May survey was down 23% from the record 2022 estimate.

“Canada goose nesting efforts appeared to be reduced and delayed as few Canada goose broods and lower-than-normal numbers of nests were observed on the survey,” he said. “There were many pairs and small groups of Canada geese observed during the survey on (breeding) territories. Pairs may have simply been delayed, but some flooding of nests occurred during early May in areas with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall during active nesting.”