Drought not a factor in salmon egg collections for Lake Sakakawea stocking

State fisheries crews consider their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System a success after collecting more than 1.8 million eggs.

That's enough to stock 400,000 smolts, or young fish, planned for Lake Sakakawea next year, according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Most of the eggs were collected from Lake Sakakawea, with others taken from the river below Garrison Dam. The total of 1.8 million eggs was down slightly from 2.1 million last year but up from 1.6 million in 2019.

A wet year and resulting high water levels on the lake two years ago forced crews to use an atypical method -- collecting the majority of eggs from the Garrison Dam Tailrace and the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery salmon stream rather than from the back shoreline of bays in Lake Sakakawea, where collections typically take place.

This year's drought didn't prompt any special measures, and officials are happy with the egg harvest, according to Dave Fryda, Missouri River System supervisor for Game and Fish.

"It's a decent year," he said. "We've taken upwards of 3 million (in past years) but gone lower, as well. Our goal is 1.4 to 1.6 million for what our needs are."

Any smolts in excess of North Dakota's needs often go to South Dakota or Montana, for stocking Lake Oahe or Fort Peck Reservoir. Whether there will be surplus this year won't be known until the eggs begin to develop, but "We should probably have some extras," Fryda said.

The average size of female salmon this year was 7.4 pounds, about 1 pound smaller than last year. The largest salmon this year were about 14.5 pounds, about 2 pounds heavier than the largest salmon last year.

“We’ve had good numbers and size of rainbow smelt, which is the primary forage for salmon in Lake Sakakawea,” Kinzler said. “That has led to some larger salmon the last couple years.”

Chinook salmon, which were stocked in Lake Sakakawea about half a century ago, begin their spawning run in October. Since salmon can't naturally reproduce in North Dakota because of the lack of shallow, clear streams, Game and Fish personnel capture the fish using electrofishing gear and transport them to the fish hatchery at Riverdale, where their eggs are harvested, fertilized and hatched.

Young salmon spend about six months in the hatchery before being stocked in Lake Sakakawea. When the lake has plentiful water and a good smelt population, salmon can grow to up to 5 pounds in a year, and in two years they can double that weight, according to Game and Fish.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.