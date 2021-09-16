Doug Leier: WMA rules aim to reduce conflicts

North Dakota’s 200 wildlife management areas total around 220,000 acres of state land open to hunters. These aren’t Private Land Open To Sportsmen acres. PLOTS are private lands enrolled in the Game and Fish Department-administered program.

The department WMAs have specific rules and regulations to balance and reduce potential conflicts, which can and do occur when areas attract crowds, or people try to preempt space.

This time of year, one of the more applicable rules relates to placement of tree stands or ground blinds for deer hunting. The stands must be portable, and be identified with the owner's name, city and telephone number, or a unique identification number issued by the department. All equipment left on a WMA overnight, including ground blinds, game cameras and traps, must have this identification.

Owners can generate an equipment registration number in their account on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. You only need to do this once, and the registration number can be used on all equipment requiring identification.