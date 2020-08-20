Doug Leier: Wildlife management areas are vital

And as any private landowner, who manages everything from small hay fields to huge pastures, can attest, the size of the lands in the department’s WMA program vary, and so do the roles. The smallest WMA is about 40 acres and the largest, Lonetree WMA near Harvey, is about 30,000 acres.

Not only will hunters see size differences in the many WMAs, but also differing land management practices.

“We concentrate on prescribed burning, haying and grazing,” Halstead said. ”We've kind of found over the years that it's really important in these grassland ecosystems that you have some kind of disturbance.”

There are other types of disturbances, such as littering, that Game and Fish staff have little time for.

“We spend a lot of our time trying to manage the habitat on these areas and, so, we don't have a lot of time to be picking up trash,” Halstead said. “And it seems like the areas where people like to camp, that's where the trash is associated. And so, we basically run our WMAs as pack in, pack out.”

This leave-no-trace mentality is one hunters should employ on all lands, PLOTS and others, when visiting during North Dakota’s hunting seasons.