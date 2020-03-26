Doug Leier: Transport rule for fish fillets changes

Every two years, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department produces a new set of fishing regulations.

Each new proclamation brings with it a few changes that are publicized and discussed at public advisory meetings and in other forums.

One of the changes this year is a modification to the rule regarding packaging of fish for transport home, such as when cleaned at a fish cleaning station, or at a camper or cabin on a weekend trip away from home.

In a way, it’s a similar concept to what bird hunters must follow when they field dress birds before final transport, such as leaving a leg on a pheasant so a game warden can verify the bird is a rooster.

For the past many years, the transport rule for fish fillets was as follows:

"The packaging of fish (including parts thereof) away from one’s residence must be done in such a manner that the number of fish in each package may be easily determined."

For the first several years of my career with the Game and Fish Department, I was a game warden. I can tell you from experience that the term “easily determined” was not always so easy to determine.

