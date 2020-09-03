Doug Leier: 'Tis the season for hunting and trapping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has forced and encouraged us to make a number of adjustments over the last several months. Yet, with fall fast approaching, North Dakota’s hunting seasons -- where social distancing is the norm -- will open as planned.

Actually, the 2020 season has officially kicked off with the Aug. 15 opening of the early Canada goose management season.

Depending on the Canada goose zone in which you hunt, the first early season closure is Sept. 7 in the Missouri River zone. The other Canada goose zone closures are Sept. 15 in the western zone and Sept. 27 in the eastern zone.

But this column is more about openings than closures. We’re in that time of year when many weekends through early November have some sort of hunting or trapping season opener.

On Sept. 1, dove season opens.

Friday, Sept. 4, marks the opening day for North Dakota archery deer hunters, and pronghorn license holders who want to hunt with a bow.

The first weekend in September is a “bye” weekend. Grouse and partridge seasons open Sept. 12. The two-day youth waterfowl season and the sandhill crane season open Sept. 19. The youth deer season opens Sept. 18.