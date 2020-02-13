Doug Leier: Tips for outdoors 'shooting'

My youngest and I were trekking across the frozen tundra on the edge of a recent day, when a mixture of fading sun, crisp snow, fluffy clouds and stars began to appear in the January sky. Joined by her smile, my thoughts turned to what has probably become somewhat of a nostalgic term -- “this is a Kodak moment.”

And of course, I had a camera with me, in the form of a high-tech mobile device. But I’m just not that adept at capturing such a scene on my phone. So let’s just say I captured “the” moment, but not “THE” moment. But I keep trying to improve.

If you've taken pictures or video of outdoor outings for any appreciable amount of time, no doubt this scenario has played out for you at least once, if not several times.

If you're like me, your reaction to such events is something like, "OK, I messed up that time. What can I do so it doesn't happen again?"

The resources I often rely on for help are the folks who produce a good share of the images and video for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

For both photo and video, the No. 1 thing to watch out for in most cases is to hold the camera steady. Use a tripod, beanbag, or brace against any kind of solid object, and if none of those are available, just concentrate on holding the camera steady.