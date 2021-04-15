Doug Leier: Time to focus on invasive species

Q: Much is made about zebra mussels and the problems they can cause. What is the fallout for a body of water with zebra mussels?

A: It is hard to say the exact effects zebra mussels will cause at any given water body because of the great variability that can exist in a lake’s water chemistry, nutrient input, aquatic organisms and population levels of mussels. Some common impacts observed in lakes are clearer water and a shift of nutrients to the lake bottom, which causes an increase in plant growth and benthic macroinvertebrates. Some lakes see an increase in the severity of harmful algae blooms because zebra mussels selectively feed against them. The changes in fish abundance and growth and water quality also can be highly variable. Zebra mussels cause major problems to infrastructure, they can clog water intakes, foul boating equipment and damage property.

Q: Other than zebra mussels, what other invasive species are a concern in North Dakota? And if there are some, where are they found?