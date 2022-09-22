Doug Leier: The basics of electronic land posting

Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics.

It’s difficult to address each question and scenario, so I suggest taking time to understand the regulations and read up on the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or consult your local Game and Fish office. Here are some common questions, with answers.

I prefer to use my existing signs and/or physical signs. Can I still try the electronic posting system?

Yes. Land can be posted with physical signs and electronically.

Can I turn off or unpost land posted electronically after the deadline?

Yes. Lands may not be added but may be turned off or designated as “not posted” after the deadline. The print material will not reflect these changes and digital content may not be reflected immediately.

What information is available when I post electronically?

Current law requires the name of the person who posted the land. The electronic posting system offer options to include email, phone number and/or alternate point of contact.

What tools are available to identify electronically posted lands?

There are multiple map applications available on the department’s website, and digital PDF documents that can be saved to a device or printed to be used in the field. The map applications can be accessed by a computer or smartphone. These applications offer features to identify a point of contact, work offline or without cellular service and determine your location on the maps. For more information on the tools available visit the department’s website at gf.nd.gov/maps.

I don’t have a computer or smartphone. How can I find lands posted electronically?

Game and Fish offers printable maps that display public lands, PLOTS -- Private Land Open To Sportsmen -- and electronically posted lands. The paper maps are similar to the Department’s PLOTS guide publication.

How do I find the person who that posted the land electronically to request permission?

There are two map applications available. 1) The PLOTS Guide viewer and 2) the ArcGIS Explorer app. Both applications will show electronically posted lands in dark orange crosshatch. Clicking on the feature will display the person who posted the land and may include additional contact information such as an email, phone number or alternate point of contact.

What are the options to determine posting in areas without cellular access?

There is an application available to upload the statewide PLOTS Guide Map and/or Electronic Posting Map. Both maps include the electronic posting designations. This mobile application does not require cellular service and can work offline. Once uploaded, this application offers the ability to view your location and among lands posted electronically. Another option is to use the digital PDF documents or printable maps.

Is there a cost to use these map applications offered on the website?

No, these applications are free of charge. The Avenza offline map product offers three free concurrent map uploads. For more information on the use of the Avenza app, visit the mobile maps section on the department's website.

For the 2022-23 hunting season, 8 million acres of land were electronically posted. A full question-and-answer section is available on the department’s website.