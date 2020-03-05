Doug Leier: Testing, surveillance help state monitor for CWD

As a biologist, when I hear, see and read information on chronic wasting disease, I try to focus on the facts and the details known at the present time.

That’s an important point to understand in dealing with wildlife diseases. While in North Dakota the number of cases is not yet overwhelming, the goal is to reduce or slow the spread. Rules and regulations that have been put in place are designed to help, and part of the responsibility of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is communicating the facts and relaying the biological concerns.

For chronic wasting disease in North Dakota, the latest information includes that eight deer taken during the 2019 North Dakota deer gun season tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to Dr. Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian for the Game and Fish Department.

All were antlered deer taken from areas previously known to have CWD -- six from unit 3F2 and two from 3A1. Bahnson said six of the eight were mule deer, with two whitetails from unit 3F2. CWD was not detected in any deer harvested in the eastern portion of the state, where hunter-harvested surveillance was conducted last fall. In addition, no elk or moose tested positive.

