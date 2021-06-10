Doug Leier: Tech advances helping track waterfowl

Cynthia Anchor, a South Dakota State University master’s student who spent considerable time in the field capturing ducks, is responsible for managing the GPS data and eventually analyzing and writing up the results of the two-year study in North Dakota and South Dakota. While there is a ton of data to further analyze, Anchor said she was surprised by some of the movements the marked mallards had made.

“We had one bird, for example, that was marked south of Bismarck that moved up to Canada and spent most of the pre-migration period in Canada,” she said. “We had another bird that left North Dakota, went to Arkansas and then moved to eastern Ohio. So, we’re seeing some movements that are going to be really tricky to explain.

“We have seen birds that were marked from all over kind of converge into the same general areas, especially in northeastern South Dakota,” Anchor added. “I think the first year we had two or three birds from North Dakota and two birds from South Dakota all using the same random wetland in South Dakota at the same time. And none of those birds were related, none were marked together. They just happened to end up in the same place.”