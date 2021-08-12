Doug Leier: Talking fishing

Years ago, there was a little more emphasis put on a chance meeting of a fisheries biologist stocking or checking an area lake. It was kind of inside information.

The stocking reports are now available online, but the little tidbits about a professional assessment of predator/prey balance, fish size and so on, is still part of the personal contact. I mentioned how past years' stocking reports might provide a little incentive to give a lake a try and see what he’d find. While he said he’d rather not spend time online, his grandkids might find it interesting on the drive to check out contour maps and look for some holes or transition zones to target.

We talked about how fishing has evolved and both acknowledged when it comes to fisheries, access and amenities such as fish cleaning stations, boat landings, piers and docks have made comparing fishing 30 years ago about like comparing the stock market.

He explained some of the places they’ve tried in the past and how maybe shore-fishing isn’t a bad option with a few extra grandkids versus trying to keep everyone untangled in the boat.

In the same breath, he related that his grandkids love a little trip with grandpa and he has a little boat that he could use.

The bottom line in the conversation was that fishing in North Dakota can be enjoyed by all ages in a multitude of ways. For those wondering where to go and what is available, the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, is a one-stop-shop for all ages, interests and abilities.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

