Doug Leier: Surveys indicate a down year for pheasants

One of the key points in explaining many North Dakota Game and Fish Department numbers is understanding the index is not a census. Not every pheasant, deer or grouse in the entire state is counted. Think of how time-consuming, expensive and impossible this would be.

Instead, routes are determined and surveyed each year to compare from past years and historical numbers to form an index. Is the population stable compared to last year? Lower than historical numbers or growing over multiple years? This allows biologists and game managers to understand the trends.

North Dakota’s roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasants were down from last year, while sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge numbers were about the same.

Jesse Kolar, Game and Fish upland game supervisor, said results of the annual upland late-summer counts were expected.

“Recent weather patterns have shifted toward a drier period, particularly this year with a warm, open winter and exceptional drought across much of the state,” he said. “Hunters should expect to find similar numbers to 2020, with the exception that there will be fewer acres of typical grassland cover to walk.”