Doug Leier: Spring turkey deadline is harbinger of spring

From Christmas through the back side of January, I felt like I was on some kind of winter nightmare “loop of life.”

Real or perceived, it was work, move snow, work, blow snow, sleep, blow snow, work, etc. My neighbor confirmed over coffee on a Sunday afternoon it wasn’t just me as I suspected, but it included just about everyone else in the eastern part of North Dakota.

I wasn’t alone in my exasperation and realize that save for the snowmobilers, skiers and various other winter-snow-dependent recreation, most people were ready for a midwinter break from more snow and cold.

Personally, a week or two of more seasonal temperatures, and noticing that when I was blowing snow the daylight was extending past 5:30 p.m., I smiled a little nod of acceptance that the signs of turning the corner on winter -- or putting more winter behind than in front -- were evident.

When the spring turkey season was set recently, that made it more of an official sign of spring. While the season doesn’t open for a couple of months, the Feb. 12 application deadline is coming up soon.

For the 2020 spring turkey season, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 6,230 licenses, 205 more than last year.