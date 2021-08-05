Doug Leier: Spring surveys offer hints for fall

Gross said spring drought conditions caused delayed growth in nesting cover, brood rearing cover and croplands across the state, while extended drought conditions prevented insect hatches, reducing forage availability to chicks for brood rearing.

Waterfowl

Very dry conditions, along with a decline in numbers of breeding ducks compared to last year, were found during the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s 74th annual spring breeding duck survey.

The 2021 May water index was down 80% from 2020 and nearly 68% below the 1948-2020 average. The percentage-based change in the number of wetlands holding water is the greatest seen in the history of the survey.

Mike Szymanski, department migratory game bird management supervisor, said 2020 was the sixth-wettest year and 2021, according to the survey, is the fifth-driest in 74 years.

“That’s an indication of how dynamic this system is that we work in,” he said. “We essentially had no temporary and seasonal basins holding water on the landscape. And that has huge ramifications for duck production in the state.