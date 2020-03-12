Doug Leier: Spring snow goose season arrives

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years (1999) since the first spring snow goose conservation order was held. I was working as a game warden when that first-ever season arrived.

The purpose then -- and still to this day -- is to allow hunters the opportunity to increase harvest on the light goose (snow goose) populations during the spring as the birds migrate toward their nesting grounds in the Canadian Arctic.

While the opening of the first season was unique, I don't remember much about it. From a game warden's perspective, that's usually a good sign. Often, the most memorable events involve violations or complaints.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I do remember seeing massive waves of geese in eastern North Dakota, where the birds were trying to consume enough food during their migration to prepare them for spring nesting. The countless acres of sheet water that form as snow melts, warm up earlier and provide needed nutrients for their trip.

As for this year? It’s not easy to predict how the migration will develop, but the season will be open whenever the first white birds arrive, as the order officially started Feb. 22.