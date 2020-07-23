Doug Leier: Spring pheasant count is positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While my college transcript might indicate otherwise, I’ve always enjoyed statistics. That’s about the most positive spin I can put on my appreciation for numbers while giving credit to the confusion some figures can portray.

Case in point: If you took the 2019 pheasant hunting statistics at face value, you might think the pheasant numbers were down. Our postseason survey showed about 50,000 pheasant hunters harvested 256,800 roosters (down 25%) in 2019, compared to 59,400 hunters and 342,600 roosters in 2018.

Jesse Kolar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game management supervisor, said the overall harvest was down despite slight increases in most population survey estimates.

“This was likely due to continued declines in hunter numbers and hunter days afield following lower population trends,” he said. “We also still have lower densities of upland game birds in areas that traditionally had much of the harvest -- pheasant numbers were still low in the southwest, and sharptail numbers remained low in the Badlands.”

But numbers are just numbers, especially when you consider that some hunters only hunt the opening weekend of pheasant season and a number of those folks didn’t venture afield during last fall’s opener because of nasty weather. So, you need to factor that in.