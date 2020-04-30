Doug Leier: Spring means development work

New ramps

We have four or five new boat ramp projects planned. Two of those are ramp extensions, where we're extending the top or bottom of the existing boat ramp. The other three are new ramps. We have one down in Emmons County, Rice Lake, which is needed because of high water.

Access on the big waters

Access on our Big Three -- Sakakawea, Oahe and Devils Lake -- at this time is very, very good. On Sakakawea back in the '80s and the mid-2000s when we were going in a drought, at this time of the year, in March and April, we only had one usable boat ramp on the entire lake. Right now, we've probably got 40 on Sakakawea. Oahe is kind of in the same boat. The Missouri River System has good water, good flows and good lake elevations.

Praise for partnerships

We only have two people who work in the field on development activities, so they cover the entire state. With more than 400 lakes and several thousand facilities out there, it would just be impossible for us to do it all. Most of those facilities are not owned or managed by the Game and Fish Department but rather by a local managing entity, whether it's a park board, a water board or a wildlife club. We rely heavily on those folks for not only a cost-share to initially develop the facility, but then also for the long-term maintenance such as putting the docks in, picking up garbage and just overall maintenance of the site.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0