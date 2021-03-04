Doug Leier: Spring light goose season aims to control population

It’s hard to believe that it was more than 20-some years ago when I was working as a game warden when the first spring light goose conservation order arrived.

Time flies.

The purpose then -- and remains today – is to reduce light goose (snow goose) populations during spring as the birds migrate north to their nesting grounds.

While the opening of the first season was unique, I don't remember much about it. From a game warden's perspective, that's usually a good sign. Often, the most memorable events involve violations or complaints.

I do remember seeing massive waves of geese in eastern North Dakota, where the birds were trying to consume enough food during their long migration in preparation for spring nesting.

North Dakota’s spring light goose conservation order opened Feb. 20 and continues through May 9.