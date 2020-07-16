Doug Leier: Spring breeding duck survey has positive results

“Not surprisingly, we found really good wetland conditions during this year’s survey,” Szymanski said. “We had an unusually large amount of rain last fall, but have really been drying up since, especially in the western half of the state. The eastern half of North Dakota is still incredibly wet, and wetland numbers in the western half of the state are still in pretty good shape despite some drying.”

The breeding population survey results indicate numbers for all primary species, except redheads (down 12%), were stable to up from 2019 estimates. Ruddy ducks were up 87%, green-winged teal were at a record (up 66%) and blue-winged teal were up 58%. Mallards were unchanged. All other ducks ranged from down 2% (pintails) to up 40% (scaup) from last year’s numbers. All species, except pintails, which were down slightly, were well above the 72-year average.

“Conditions that we have seen since 1994 seem to be the new normal with more precipitation and higher duck numbers,” Szymanski said. “This year’s ranking of our breeding population is a pretty good sign, as our 13 highest duck counts are all within the last 26 years. When you start getting around the 4 million range, you are talking about very, very good duck numbers. So, it is good to see us getting back to the middle of the road for the new normal.”

Later this July, the brood survey numbers will give waterfowl biologists a better idea of duck production and insight into expectations for fall, Szymanski said, though hunting success also is influenced by bird movements before and during hunting seasons, and weather patterns during the fall migration.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

