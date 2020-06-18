Doug Leier: Spawning crews prevail over pandemic

Even so, some spring activities were canceled until next year, including tagging chinook salmon smolts in Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery, something the agency has done for 30-plus years. Also, the department’s paddlefish tagging program near the confluence of the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers was put on hold.

Weigel said in the article that spring offers the only window to successfully net pike and walleye that are concentrated, and relieve them of their eggs.

“If you don’t have walleye production, then the 250 lakes or so that we plan on stocking this year wouldn’t get fish. Our stocking helps level out the valleys,” Weigel said.

In the short term, Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power said, not stocking North Dakota’s waters may not seem like that big of a deal. “But in the long term, many of the stocked lakes only have a few decent year-classes of fish; thus entirely missing one year of stocking may be noticed by anglers a couple years down the road,” Power said. “More importantly, totally missing a year-class of walleye complicates our fisheries manager’s goals of finding that right balance between predators (walleye) and prey (fathead minnows) so that anglers can catch fish. At times, it can be a fine line between too much and too little forage.