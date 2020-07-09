Doug Leier: Slot limits often misunderstood

A protected slot limit is designed to alleviate some of this and produce a more balanced size structure in a couple of ways. First, since anglers can’t harvest midsize fish, they would be more likely to harvest smaller fish, in turn thinning the density of small fish and increasing the growth rate of remaining fish. Then, as those fish are growing faster, they are protected from harvest when midsize, allowing them to reach longer lengths than before.

In North Dakota, because Lake Sakakawea’s walleye population is strong and has a desirable mix of walleye sizes, a protected slot limit is not warranted.

On Lake Oahe and the Garrison Reach of the Missouri River, the walleye population includes abundant small fish, and growth has slowed while mortality has increased. However, a more restrictive regulation would not address underlying forage problems impacting the fishery. A slot limit would needlessly restrict harvest, and possibly create more problems by increasing the walleye population density and thereby increasing competition for food at a time when forage is extremely limited.