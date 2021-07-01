Doug Leier: Safety is key to fun on the water

A reader emailed recently to suggest that I focus less in my columns on safety, as “it takes the fun away from being outdoors.”

I do always consider that “too much” factor when I write or talk about safety, but I’ve also seen enough injuries and dead bodies, especially early in my career when I was a game warden, to let one person or complaint change my tune.

Safety and habitat are two important topics to most of us who spend time in the outdoors. If you don’t have a safe fishing, boating or hunting trip, it doesn’t matter how many hours you spend on the pontoon, if you bring home a limit of fish or tag a trophy buck.

Likewise, without habitat, pike, perch, deer and pheasant numbers will struggle to provide the opportunities for creating special memories.

I grew up in the 1980s when recommendations for seat belt use were turning into laws, and people were trying to adjust to the process of having to click in before driving off. And who would argue about that? While it's impossible to plan the best time to wear a seat belt or not, it just makes sense to wear one all the time.