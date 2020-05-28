Doug Leier: Rules aim to prevent spread of ANS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I wasn’t surprised when health officials reported recently that North Dakota residents were mostly complying with social distancing guidelines. We’ve got a pretty good track record when it comes to doing what we can to protect ourselves.

The same could be said for anglers and boaters complying with aquatic nuisance species rules and regulations. We want to protect our fishing and water resources.

With many boaters traveling back and forth from infested waters in North Dakota and surrounding states, there is always a risk of ANS hitchhiking on equipment or in water.

The key word is “risk,” which means it’s not a given that ANS will spread into or within the state, if everyone complies with the rules and regulations.

Here’s a reminder of some of the rules established to help prevent the spread of ANS in North Dakota. Many of these regulations also are in place in surrounding states.

Plants and animals