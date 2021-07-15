Doug Leier: Retiring director reminisces

"Since then, we've lost about 2 million acres of CRP and we've seen other challenges associated in managing the resource or producing that resource. Fisheries have continued to really climb though; the fisheries guys have done a tremendous job. Over 400 lakes managed for recreational fisheries right now, and I can't think of one that's not a great fishery at this point in time. And of course, our wildlife division has done a tremendous job of working our way back from a pretty low point in deer numbers. But again, one bad winter can set us back. We still need to continue working on the habitat issues."

On dedicating his whole career to the outdoors:

"I got into this field because I love to hunt and fish. Everybody who buys a license likes to hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors. And I'm proud of that. I'm proud to be part of the process, part of the team, part of that whole community that provides opportunity. I want everybody's kids and grandkids to enjoy what I've had the opportunity to enjoy. And if we can make it better, then we should make it better."

On what’s next:

"Once my boat is fixed, I'm going fishing. And when fall comes around, I'm going hunting. But I'm going to miss the people, and I'm going to have to stay busy. And I have four grandkids from 1 to 5, not very old yet, and I want them to have the same love of the outdoors that I gained. Granted, I had a little different upbringing on a farm and was able to do stuff that they aren't able to do right now. But I want to give them that opportunity. Let's go out shore-fishing at a little lake here. Let's go walk in the pasture. I want to show them what I was able to do as a kid."

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

